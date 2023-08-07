We will install 7,000 EV chargers nationwide by end of FY24: Tata Power’s Goyal

We have introduced something called a community charging in places or residential societies in places like Bombay, Bangalore, Chennai, wherever there is difficulty in installation of home chargers which is either due to non-availability of permission, or scenarios where there is open carpark or the car park is very far. The semi-public charging inside a residential society is meant for the occupants of that society plus the visitors.



There are societies where we installed few chargers proactively without even one EV car.

But then after the charger was installed, we got very good feedback from the society that people adopted EV cars because of a lack of range anxiety. Moreover, it continues to be our infrastructure. We take care of installation and maintenance. There is a lot of interest which is now being shown by corporates in installing chargers for their employees. So we have also deployed in some of the identified offices of various banks.