World’s highest EV charging station set up in Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

Pune-based EV charging infra startup goEgoNetwork has installed its electric vehicle charging facility at Kaza in the Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, making it the world's highest EV charging station, a release said on Saturday.

Bharat AC and Dual Socket Type 2 chargers, which have been installed by the company in the Western Himalayas, have Make-in-India certification and compliance with ARAI and OCA certification, and will cater to all the EV scooters and cars, goEgoNetwork said.

goEgo has collaborated with TVS Motor Company to promote EV infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, according to the release.

The company said its aim, which is in line with the government's vision of becoming a 100 per cent EV nation by 2030, is to encourage EV owners to avail seamless and anxiety-free long-distance travel.

As part of this, goEgoNetwork is committed to set up public charging stations across all popular destinations in the country, the company said without giving specific details.

The adoption of electric vehicles is growing in India, and a strong network of charging stations is required for a rapid transition to electric mobility, said Dheeman Kadam, Co-founder and CMO, goEgoNetwork.

"Our objective is to provide the best charging experience for everyone who wants to participate in this sustainable change. While we are excited about the installation of the charging station on one of the highest motorable roads, we look forward to installing a lot more in the near future," he said.

The startup claims network of chargers are easy to locate through the goME app, which helps to identify the nearest charging station, ensuring one is never out of charge.

Check out the latest videos from DH: