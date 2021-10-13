Zee questions Invesco motives over its push for shakeup

Zee questions motives of Invesco over its push for shakeup

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Oct 13 2021, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 01:36 ist
A guard stands next to a banner of Zee television outside a film studio in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Zee said on Tuesday a push by US investor Invesco for a management shakeup at the Indian media firm before its planned merger with Japan's Sony Group was not related to any legal governance or business performance issues.

Invesco, which has an almost 18 per cent stake in Zee, has said terms of the planned Zee-Sony merger gave Zee's founding family an option to ramp up their stake to 20 per cent from 4 per cent via methods the US firm called "wholly opaque", saying some shareholders would be unfairly rewarded at the expense of others.

Check out DH's latest videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

zee
Investor
Sony
Business News

What's Brewing

Galaxy Watch4 review: Ideal choice for Android users

Galaxy Watch4 review: Ideal choice for Android users

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 