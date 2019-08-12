1 lakh people throng Lalbagh flower show

The long weekend brought hordes of visitors to the flower show, with the Lalbagh recording 1 lakh footfall on Sunday alone, crossing the numbers recorded on the two previous days.

The floral dais with the statue of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, the last Maharaja of Mysore, attracted people with its visual grandeur, while curious visitors hogged around the insectivorous plants, waiting to catch a glimpse of the flowers shutting down on the fly.

The police and security personnel had a hard time controlling the flow of visitors to the Glass House as many rushed to take selfies. Students of Jain College held placards to spread awareness about the need to protect the environment and forests.

From children to elders, visitors exhibited enthusiasm and braved the rain to see the rare flowers brought in from far away places. The numbers were huge between 9 am and 11 am, and 5 pm and 6 pm. Authorities collected Rs 29 lakh from the sale of tickets, and expect Monday to bring in more visitors as it is the last day of the long weekend.