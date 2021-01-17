10 lakh farmers to take part in Kisan R-Day Parade in Delhi

Ten lakh farmers will take part in the Kisan Republic Day Parade in the national capital on January 26, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Samiti (AIKSCC) convener Yogendra Yadav has said.

“We will not disturb the Republic Day parade organised by the central government,” Yadav told the media, which he addressed along with leaders of the Aikya Horata coalition in the city. Yadav was in the city to mobilise support for the parade.

“We will not even cause damage to public property. It will entirely be a peaceful farmers’ protest,” Yadav added, saying that the farmers’ struggle is a national struggle.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal will take part in large numbers in the rally along with their counterparts from other states, Yadav said.

“This parade will reiterate that 'Republic' would actually mean people’s voice,” he said.

He hoped that the Centre would not use force to prevent the parade. “We hope the government will give us an opportunity to take out the parade. Nobody has the right to prevent a farmer’s struggle,” Yadav said.

As a prelude to the Krishik Republic Day parade, farmer outfits across the country will stage protests before all the Raj Bhavans on January 23, besides holding kisan parades in all the states on Republic Day.