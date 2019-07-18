2 drug dealers held, large amount of marijuana seized

A man was arrested on Tuesday for transporting marijuana from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the Maruti Swift driven by Kumar near TVS Circle in Attibele at 8.30 pm. Kumar was transporting 250 kg of the illegal drug worth Rs 80 lakh. The police said he made small packets of the drug.

Attible sub-inspector Naveen said Kumar had a case in Madurai under the NDPS Act. He was produced before the magistrate and was taken for further interrogation.

In another case, CCB arrested a 28-year-old man from New Gurappana Palya near BTM Layout for storing and selling marijuana at his residence.

The police seized 1.25 kg of marijuana worth Rs 50,000 from the accused Fairoz Pasha alias Mehaboob Pasha, while arresting him. Pasha sold drugs to friends to make quick money. The Suddaguntepalya police have taken up a case.