350-bedded block makes Jayadeva India’s largest govt heart facility

The Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR) has become India’s largest government heart hospital with the inauguration of a 350-bedded facility on November 17 built with funds from the Infosys Foundation.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 103 crore, the new block will add two new cardiac cathlabs to make SJICR the only government hospital with 15 cardiac cathlabs. The new block also has operation theatres (one of which is hybrid), 100 ICCU beds, besides 250 general ward beds.

The addition of 350 beds to the existing 1,450 will make SJIRC the country’s largest state-run heart facility.

Its director Dr C N Manjunath said the new facility will help the hospital accommodate the increasing patient load.

“Nearly 80 to 100 cardiac patients visit the facility for evaluation during the night-time and about 40 to 50 of them get admitted to the ICU,” he said. “A patient is admitted every five minutes either for heart attack, heart failure or other cardiac emergencies.”

The institute conducts more than 40,000 cardiac cathlab procedures annually, the highest in the country. This includes coronary angiograms, angioplasty, stenting and pacemakers. It manages all of these with 105 cardiologists, 50 cardiothoracic surgeons, 35 cardiac anesthetists and six vascular surgeons.

Besides government grants, nearly 40 charitable organisations support the institute, which provides normally expensive procedures like angioplasties, stents, pacemakers and open-heart surgeries at 60 per cent less than what they cost in private hospitals.

The institute is also running the country’s biggest super specialty post-graduation course in DM Cardiology with an annual intake of 23 seats.

Check out DH's latest videos