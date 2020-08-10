5 PES students ace UPSC exam

Over five students who cleared the civil services examination studied at PES University in Bengaluru. Results for the exams were declared recently.

In a press release, PES University said it produced more than 200 civil servants since its inception. This includes many IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers. A few of our students have also taken civil services at the state, including KAS and KSP,” the varsity said. “More than 50 students aspire to become civil servants in every batch. The civil services examination is not only considered to be prestigious but also the toughest competitive examination to crack."

PES University Chancellor M R Doreswamy lauded the students. “It is a great achievement. I congratulate every one of them and wish them all the success in future,” he said. “I only want to remind them to maintain values and national interest in their careers.”