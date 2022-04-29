68,000 students to receive degrees at BU convocation

Bangalore University (BU) will hold its 56th convocation on Friday during which 68,211 students will be awarded various degrees.

During the convocation, the varsity will also confer an honorary doctorate to Iskcon president Madhu Pandita Das, artist S G Vasudeva, and Kannada actor M S Muthuraj.

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Prof S C Sharma will deliver the convocation address.

Sushma H from BU’s chemistry department tops the postgraduate medals list with seven golds, Aishwarya P C belonging to the Sanskrit department follows with six golds. Srinivas S (Kannada department), Surabhi N (Mathematics), Suresh Babu N (Botany), and Chandana R from Zoology have shared the third prize with five golds each.

In undergraduate courses, Nandini V from Yelahanka First Grade College bagged six gold medals (BSc), and Muskan Khanum from St Anne’s Degree College (BBA) and Rakshita B V (Engineering) bagged five gold medals each.

Those who cannot attend the convocation in person can download the degree certificates from the National Academic Depository portal on the same day.

Check out DH's latest videos