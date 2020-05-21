69-year-old migrant worker dies while getting off bus

A 69-year-old migrant worker died while getting off a BMTC bus in Chikkabanavara, North Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening, police said.

Prabhulal Ahirwar, a native of Shujalpur in Madhya Pradesh, collapsed while getting down from the bus and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead. He had come to Bengaluru from Balehonnur, Chikkamagaluru district, where he worked at a coffee estate.

"We don't know why he had come to Bengaluru but some of his relatives living in the city came to the hospital after we informed them about his death. It looks like he had a cardiac arrest but only a post-mortem will reveal the cause of death," said an officer from the jurisdictional Soladevanahalli police. A case of unnatural death will be registered, the officer added.