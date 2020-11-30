Accusing harassment, Karnataka's private schools threaten protest

The state government’s decision during the Covid-19 pandemic has forced 10,000 private unaided schools to the brink of closure, forcing thousands of family’s depending on them on to the streets.

If the education department fails to take corrective measures to ensure the continuation of the schools, the Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) will launch a protest.

“We have decided to protest against Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar’s confusing statements on the department’s November 10 order and the state government’s step-motherly attitude (towards the schools),” RUPSA president Likesh Talikatte said, adding that about one lakh teachers and members of the school managements will take part in the protest.

Accusing the government of harassing the schools instead of coming to their aid during the pandemic, Talikatte said: “About 5,000 applications for upgradation or renewal of accreditation of schools have been rejected without reason. Private schools are targeted in the name of safety.”

Talikatte said the minister’s confusing statements only compounded the problems. He claimed the government delayed distributing aid from the fund collected from the private schools.