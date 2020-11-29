Adopt four villages, help farmers: Agriculture Minister to agro scientists in Karnataka

Adopt 4 villages, help farmers: Karnataka Minister

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan noted that the nation’s development depends on agriculture as 50% of the population depends on it

DH News Service
DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 29 2020, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 03:31 ist
54th annual convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS). Credit: DH Photo

Agriculture Minister B C Patil has urged scientists of agricultural universities in the state to adopt at least four villages and help farmers.

Speaking on Saturday during the 54th annual convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in the city, Patil pointed out that there are six varsities related to agricultural sciences in the state with 4,000 scientists working in them.

“I urge them to adopt four villages and guide the farmers,” he said, while also urging the graduates to share their technical knowledge with the farmers.

In his convocation address, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan noted that the nation’s development depends on agriculture as 50% of the population depends on it.

Around 986 students received their degrees, of which 638 got their bachelor’s, 280 their masters and 68 their doctoral degrees. Eighteen boys were given 59 gold medals and 41 girls got 84 gold medals.

B C Patil
farmers
Karnataka

