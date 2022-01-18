Anand, roughly portraying Coffee Day founder Siddhartha's life, out

Anand (The Brew of Dreams Passion & Love), a book by Captain (retired) Sahana Sundar and Nkoshi Oforbuike Wisdom, was released virtually in Bengaluru.

The work of art roughly resembles the life history of Coffee Day Founder V G Siddhartha.

After releasing the book, writer Radhakrishna Pillai, said,” Narration in the book is simple and unique. The character of protagonist Anand is brilliantly portrayed. The protagonist resembles Siddhartha. The book mirrors the dignity of Siddhartha’s character.”

“The writers narrate the roles women play in a man’s life in detail. Every character in the book expects respect,” he said

Shankar Venkataraman, the managing director, Tanglin Developments Limited and a close friend of Siddhartha, said, ”The book brings out Siddhartha’s real character. He recognised people who were talented. He transformed ordinary human beings into extraordinary beings. He realised all his dreams of Coffee.”

He said that Cafe Coffee Day was launched in 1996. During the initial years, one Cafe Coffee Day existed within an 8-kilometre radius. In due course, 8 outlets came up within one-kilometre radius which spoke about Siddhartha’s achievements. He often stressed that attempts should not be given up and everybody should be treated equally.

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan director H N Suresh and journalist Vasathi Haripraksh were present.

Check out latest videos from DH: