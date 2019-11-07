Ayodhya verdict: Muslim delegation meets Karnataka HM

A delegation of Muslim community leaders met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday to discuss the peace process during the run-up to the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid dispute.

The delegation informed Bommai that the community would accept the judgement and had decided not to hold public meetings or take out processions before or after the verdict.

Meetings on Friday

The delegation is holding meetings on Friday across Karnataka, driving home the message of peace.

Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi, the imam of City Jamia Masjid, said they had requested the members of the community not to put any message on social media or participate in television debates so that peace prevailed.