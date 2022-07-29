BBMP helpline to control stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Operators of the BBMP helpline to neuter and vaccinate stray dogs in all eight zones revealed they receive nearly 40 calls a day.

DH’s reality check revealed that the East and Bommanahalli zones received the highest of two calls a day on average, while Dasarahalli received the least number of calls.

NGOs like Vets Society for Animal Welfare and Rural Development (VSAWRD), ASRA and Sarvodaya Sevabhavi Samstha, and citizens like Dr Abhilash are affiliated to various BBMP zones and are tasked with the job of vaccinating (anti-rabies) and sterilising (anti-birth control) the dogs in the city.

However, those working on the ground said controlling the dog population is a challenge due to less gestation periods and larger litter size.

“One pair of dogs litter six to seven puppies. Now, these puppies will mature in another six to seven months and then they will litter,” he said. Most service providers added that catching the dogs was quite a task. “Places like nalas, lakesides, and open grounds make it difficult for us to catch them,” said Shaik Mastaan, a member of VSAWRD.

“If there are 20 dogs, we can catch only five. Most of them will run away and litter again,” Dr Abhilash explained.

Also, finding skilled catchers is yet another problem, the service providers said, insisting that it would be helpful if local residents assisted them in the process.

That apart, dogs moving from one region to the other on the city borders is also a problem, they said. “Since all vans have GPS, we cannot cross the BBMP limit. Dogs in the outer zones can easily run away after they catch the smell of the van coming,” one of the service providers explained.