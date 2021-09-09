BBMP sets up mega vax centre in Yelahanka, to cover workers in shifts

The BBMP has set up a mega vaccination centre at Dr Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka, which will function from 6 am to 9 pm catering to people working in different shifts.

“We had plans to set up one such centre for a long time,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, adding that the civic body will set up two more mega centres.

“We had to wait due to shortage and inconsistent vaccine supply. The centre will help us improve vaccination coverage in the city. Some workers are unable to get vaccinated since they can’t get out during working hours,” Gupta added.

For the other two centres, the BBMP has identified Epidemic Diseases Hospital (behind Swami Vivekananda metro station) and Youngsters Kabaddi Club ground (Malleswaram).

Read | Covid-19 Wrap-up: States grapple with how to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi safely

Along with extended timings, the mega vaccination centre has also been made disabled-friendly with wheelchair access. A dedicated vaccination counter has also been set up for elderly women and those with a disability.

The centre also provides a drive-in vaccination service for those preferring it, enabling beneficiaries to register, verify and get vaccinated in their vehicle. However, they should wait at the parking lot during the observation period. A dedicated observation room along with an Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) kit will help provide primary treatment in case of adverse effects.

80% given one dosage

BBMP data has revealed that nearly 80 per cent of the city’s eligible population has taken at least one dose of vaccination. “Almost 30 per cent have been completely vaccinated,” Gupta said.

“Now that a major portion of the population has been vaccinated, we are chalking out plans to reach those left out. We will set up vaccination camps in slums and other areas with lower coverage to ensure maximum vaccination,” Gupta said.