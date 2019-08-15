Bellandur roads turn sludgy after showers

The showers in the last few days battered the ward roads of Mahadevapura, especially the roads of Bellandur.

The rains have turned the existing mud roads even more sludgy and dangerous, where the commuters are now complaining that they cannot even walk.

The wards roads of Haralur, Junnasandra Main Road and internal Junnasandra Layout, Halanayakanahalli Road, Doddakannelli and Kasavanahalli Layouts including CSB Layout, IAS Layout, Tulasi Layout, Owners Court and KPC Layout, are not motorable, according to regular commuters and residents.

“Underground drainage (UGD) work is underway in the roads in Haralur and Kasavanahalli of the Bellandur ward. Every road is dug up. After the short spells of rain over the last few days, the roads have turned sludgy. It takes every two-wheeler more than 10 minutes to cover even a very short distance, as they have to carefully avoid skidding. At some places, the tyres of two-wheelers get stuck in the mud,” explained Vishnu Prasad from Bellandur.

Residents approached BBMP engineers and the local MLA several times, urging them to complete the underground drainage work. The BBMP officials said they will finish the UGD work soon and the delay is due to the showers.

Quite similar is the condition of the Panathur Road that links the Belegere Road, especially near the Railway Under Bridge (RUB) which sees frequent waterlogging after rains.

“There are some unfilled and newly formed potholes on the road. This is the case even from Panathur to Varthur Main Road. The roads are narrow and to top it, the rains are adding to our misery,” said Diwakar R, a commuter.