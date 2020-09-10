Bengaluru: Choked drains expose 'posh' Dollars Colony

Nearly 30 cars and 40 bikes parked at the SMC Beverly Villas apartment complex in Dollars Colony were completely submerged in the flooding caused by incessant rain.

Home to lawmakers, bureaucrats and tycoons, Dollars Colony was choked by gallons of water dumped by the relentless rain, making it one of the worst affected in the latest downpour.

“The gushing waters broke the apartment’s main gate,” said a resident. “About 10 residents who tried to drive their cars out of the basement were stuck and later rescued by their neighbours. Until the early hours, water kept gushing in.”

Nearly four feet of water from overflowing drains flooded 100 homes, including those of former MLCs and bureaucrats. “High-end cars ranging from Benz to Audi were submerged in the water flowing on the streets. Vehicle damage alone would be roughly Rs 20 crores in the locality,” the resident added.

B G Puttaswamy, deputy chairperson, State Planning Board, said the clogged drains flooded the houses. He accused the BBMP engineers of dancing to the contractors’ tunes without technical sanctions.

“Water should flow into the drains from the street, not the other way around,” Puttaswamy said.

“The drains don’t have slopes or cross-drainage system. They are filled with silt and dirt, resulting in the mess. Several of my files and office belongings have been

damaged.”