22-year-old woman found dead

A 22-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in Kalappa Layout near HAL on July 3. The police suspect the victim’s husband in the crime.

According to Govindamma, mother of the victim Ishwarya, her daughter married a man of her choice four years ago. Dileep Kumar and Ishwarya were living in a rented house in Kalappa Layout. The harassment began six months ago when Kumar began asking Ishwarya to get Rs 1 lakh from Govindamma, and sent her to her mother’s place. But Govindamma pacified Kumar and sent Ishwarya back.

A few days later, Ishwarya told her mother that Kumar has been beating and torturing her. Again, Govindamma spoke to Kumar. However, on July 3, Govindamma’s elder son-in-law Sandil told her that Ishwarya had hanged herself and died.

Govindamma told the police that Kumar harassed and physically assaulted Ishwarya for more dowry. Unable to bear the torture, Ishwarya committed suicide. The HAL police booked Kumar under IPC Section 304 B (dowry death), and are interrogating him.