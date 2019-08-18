7 injured as drunk motorist drives into footpath

A drunk motorist drove into the footpath and knocked down seven people outside a popular restaurant in southern Bengaluru on Sunday. Two of the injured victims are serious.

There was a large crowd outside Reddy's Restaurant at 14th Cross, HSR Layout 7th Phase. Many customers were waiting on the footpath as the restaurant was full. Around 3 pm, a speeding white sedan veered off course and hurtled towards the footpath. The crash flung several people in the air, hit a few two-wheelers besides damaging a part of the restaurant's frontage.

Eyewitnesses rushed to the rescue of the victims and took them to a hospital. Some of them pulled out the car driver — identified as Rajendra, 40 — and thrashed him before calling the police.

The HSR traffic police arrested Rajendra for drunk-driving and rash and dangerous driving. He works for a travel agency and was returning home when he lost control of the car, police said.

Five out of the seven people sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment. Two others — identified as Gowtham and Shankar — are serious, according to the police.