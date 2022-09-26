82-year-old woman assaulted at home in Bengaluru, robbed

An 82-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed of her gold jewellery by unidentified persons at her home in Vibhuthipura near Marathahalli on Friday. Victoria Rani D was found unconscious, with injuries to her ears, by her granddaughter. She is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

In his complaint, Rani's son Raja D said he received a call from his daughter around 2 pm when he was in Hoskote. She informed him that Rani was found unconscious in the hall at home. She was bleeding from her ears and was vomiting. Raja called his wife and son and asked them to shift his mother to a nearby hospital.

The family took Rani to two private hospitals where the doctors suggested she be taken to a hospital with better facilities. Finally, she was admitted to St Philomena's Hospital where she is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The doctors and her family suspect that Rani's injuries were not caused by an accidental fall.

Raja asked his daughter to check the gold jewellery and other valuables in the house. It was only then that they realised Rani's gold jewellery, including her mangalya chain, four bangles, a pair of earrings, and four finger rings, were missing. The family told the police that Rani was wearing some of the jewellery at the time of the assault.

HAL police have registered a case under IPC Section 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery).