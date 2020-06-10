Asst manager, worker die after falling into septic tank

The Surya City police have registered an FIR against a machine tool manufacturing company after two workers died while cleaning a septic tank at its factory on Bandapura Road near Anekal, South Bengaluru.

Anand (31), an assistant manager at the company, and James (24), a worker from Hosur, died while cleaning up the septic tank on Monday evening at the factory. While Anand fell into the tank trying to save James and died, the company’s HR manager Chandrashekar collapsed trying to save the duo but was rescued. His condition is said to be critical.

A senior officer from the Surya City police station said a case of negligence had been filed against Ravi, the owner of the sewer-jetting machine vehicle, and the company management and notices had been issued to them, after Ramakrishnan, the father of one of the deceased, filed a complaint. The officer also assured that the accused men will be arrested.

The officer said James came to clean the tank at 4.30 pm on Monday with a sewer-jetting vehicle. He worked as a driver as well as a cleaner. But as he was cleaning, the weighing scale accidentally fell into the ten-foot-deep tank.

James tried retrieving the scale but fell inside. Anand noticed him falling and went to rescue him, but himself collapsed due to asphyxiation. Chandrashekar also fell getting into the rescuing act. The company had hired the machine to clean the septic tank and James was not given safety equipment.