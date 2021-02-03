ATM attacker gets 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

Seven years after the gruesome attack on a woman inside an ATM in the heart of Bengaluru, the 65th city civil and sessions court on Tuesday sentenced the main accused Kondappagiri Madhukar Reddy alias Madhu to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment. He was pronounced guilty on Monday.

The November 2013 attack inside the Corporation Bank ATM was caught on camera, and the footage had sent shockwaves through the city. The video showed a machete-wielding man — later identified as Reddy — brutally assaulting Jyothi Uday, a Corporation Bank staffer who had just stepped in to withdraw the money, and abandoning her in a pool of blood.

Jyothi was later rushed by passersby to a hospital where she spent three months to recover and resume the normal life.

Reddy was arrested only after a long, winding manhunt from the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. He confessed to the crime before the magistrate.

Reddy, currently lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, has already completed three years of the sentence. He will have to serve another seven years' rigorous imprisonment.