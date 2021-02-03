ATM attacker gets 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

ATM attacker gets 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 03 2021, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 02:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Seven years after the gruesome attack on a woman inside an ATM in the heart of Bengaluru, the 65th city civil and sessions court on Tuesday sentenced the main accused Kondappagiri Madhukar Reddy alias Madhu to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment. He was pronounced guilty on Monday. 

The November 2013 attack inside the Corporation Bank ATM was caught on camera, and the footage had sent shockwaves through the city. The video showed a machete-wielding man — later identified as Reddy — brutally assaulting Jyothi Uday, a Corporation Bank staffer who had just stepped in to withdraw the money, and abandoning her in a pool of blood.

Jyothi was later rushed by passersby to a hospital where she spent three months to recover and resume the normal life. 

Reddy was arrested only after a long, winding manhunt from the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. He confessed to the crime before the magistrate. 

Reddy, currently lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, has already completed three years of the sentence. He will have to serve another seven years' rigorous imprisonment. 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ATM attack
Bengaluru
Imprisonment

What's Brewing

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

 