Auto driver assaults passenger for refusing to take a ride

An autorickshaw driver savagely assaulted a 52-year-old man for refusing to hire his autorickshaw from the Nayandahalli metro station on January 28, even as a police constable allegedly watched the attack.

Mahadeva K M, the man injured in the attack, is a medical representative residing in Kengeri Satellite Town. He was returning from Victoria Hospital after receiving treatment for his spinal problem and rode the metro to the Nayandahalli metro station by 9 pm.

Outside the station, nearly five to six auto drivers formed a group and competed among themselves to get passengers. “Many people didn’t respond to them, including me,” Mahadeva told DH. “One of the auto drivers addressed me in a singular tone and abused me for not responding to him.”

As Mahadeva walked on, the driver caught him and asked if he dared to be arrogant and why he was not even answering. “Before I could answer, he punched me on the face. I told him I have a BMTC bus pass and didn’t require an auto,” Mahadeva said.

Angered by this response, the driver kicked Mahadeva in the abdomen and snatched the mobile phone from his pocket. The driver once again inserted his hand into the pocket for money, when Mahadeva caught his hand. The driver brandished a knife and threatened to kill him.

“I was scared to see the knife, and all other auto drivers were supporting him. The driver continued to kick me and hit me with a stone. A policeman with a walky-talky was present, besides the metro security staff. All of them watched the attack, but they were too scared to stop the driver,” Mahadeva said.

A profusely bleeding Mahadeva tried calling the police control room (dial 100) from his second mobile phone. The driver assaulted him once again saying the police could not do anything to him and left the scene in his autorickshaw, bearing the registration number KA-02-8443.

Mahadeva told police the fellow drivers called his attacker Shiva. According to an investigating official, Mahadeva was also arrogant in his response to the driver. “We’ve taken up a case of assault and are looking for the driver. We’ll nab him and put him behind bars.”