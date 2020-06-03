Baby theft from hospital foiled

Police are on the lookout for a man who tried to steal a newborn baby from Cloud 9 Hospital on the Outer Ring Road near Bellandur.

A senior police officer said Lavanya, a heavily pregnant woman, was admitted to the hospital on May 28. She gave birth to a baby boy the next day and was moved along with the baby to room number 106.

Around 12.30 pm on June 1, Lavanya, the newborn and a female relative were sleeping in the room when an unidentified man entered the room

and took the baby from the cradle. As he was about to leave, the baby cried aloud and woke up the mother and the relative. They raised alarm

for help. The man fled the scene leaving the baby.

Staff and security personnel rushed to the women’s help and held a search without much luck.

Based on a complaint by Lavanya’s relative Sandeep B N, police registered a case under IPC section 363 (kidnap) and booked the hospital for negligence.

This is the second baby stealing incident in less than two days. On May 29, a three-hour-old baby boy was kidnapped from a maternity hospital near Sirsi Circle. The boy was born to Husna Banu at 7.51 am.