Baby theft from hospital foiled

Baby theft from hospital foiled

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 03 2020, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 01:45 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

Police are on the lookout for a man who tried to steal a newborn baby from Cloud 9 Hospital on the Outer Ring Road near Bellandur.

A senior police officer said Lavanya, a heavily pregnant woman, was admitted to the hospital on May 28. She gave birth to a baby boy the next day and was moved along with the baby to room number 106. 

Around 12.30 pm on June 1, Lavanya, the newborn and a female relative were sleeping in the room when an unidentified man entered the room
and took the baby from the cradle. As he was about to leave, the baby cried aloud and woke up the mother and the relative. They raised alarm
for help. The man fled the scene leaving the baby.

Staff and security personnel rushed to the women’s help and held a search without much luck.

Based on a complaint by Lavanya’s relative Sandeep B N, police registered a case under IPC section 363 (kidnap) and booked the hospital for negligence.

This is the second baby stealing incident in less than two days. On May 29, a three-hour-old baby boy was kidnapped from a maternity hospital near Sirsi Circle. The boy was born to Husna Banu at 7.51 am. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bellandur
baby
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

 