‘Bangla’ aspirant of Indian passport

Police have detected a Bangladeshi national who applied for Indian passport by allegedly submitting fake documents.

Sameeruddin Rofi, 26, listed a local address in his passport application and claimed to be working at a restaurant inside the Bowring Institute.

Hanumantha, a constable from the Cubbon Park police station, turned up at the Bowring Institute, seeking to verify Rofi’s employment and residential credentials.

But the secretary of the club refused to identify the applicant as an employee at a restaurant there.

Police suspected he had forged documents. More enquiries showed Rofi is from Bangladesh and applied for passport through a tout named Ramakrishna.