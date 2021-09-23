BBMP school headmaster gets massage from parent, suspended

An in-charge headmaster of a BBMP high school allegedly got a massage from a woman seeking admission for her child. Municipal authorities suspended him on Wednesday pending a departmental inquiry.

Officials said that Lokeshappa, the in-charge headmaster of the school in Kodandarampura, Malleswaram, under the BBMP's West Zone, asked the woman for a massage when she came to the school seeking admission for her child.

Officials also said the headmaster had admitted having received the massage from her.

Pics on social media

Pictures of the alleged incident have been circulated on social media along with news reports.

“As soon as we received the information, we summoned the headmaster seeking an explanation,” a senior BBMP official told DH.

“The headmaster has admitted to having received the massage on the school premises and said it was for medical reasons,” the official added. It is not yet clear if he forced the parent to give the massage.

The BBMP’s special commissioner (education) suspended the headmaster for using the school premises for personal work and ordered a departmental inquiry.

“A committee has been formed to find out the details of the incident,” the official said.

The BBMP has also accused the headmaster of dereliction of duty during government work hours, under the Karnataka Civil Services Regulations.

