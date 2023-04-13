Bengaluru: Cop accused of groping woman at police station suspended

Police higher-ups have suspended a sub-inspector accused of molesting a woman inside a police station in southern Bengaluru last week.

Manjunathaswamy B C allegedly groped a law student when she visited the Suddaguntepalya police station between 7 pm and 8 pm on April 8 to record her statement as a witness in a dowry harassment case. The case involved her friend’s brother.

The PSI “touched her inappropriately” and asked for her pictures on his personal number. He texted her on WhatsApp at midnight and wished her on Easter, she said.

The woman made the accusation on April 10 in a series of tweets that she eventually deleted. She later lodged a police complaint. Police have registered an FIR against Manjunathaswamy under IPC Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking), and initiated a departmental enquiry against him. He will remain suspended until then.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) C K Baba said they contacted the woman after her tweets. “We asked her to give a written complaint because social media posts cannot be considered for FIR registration. She met me late on Tuesday evening and complained in writing, explaining the same things as in the tweets,” he added.

Baba described the allegations as serious and said the FIR was registered without a preliminary inquiry.

“The way he spoke to the woman wasn’t appropriate. Taking her personal number and contacting her was not acceptable,” Baba added.

An assistant commissioner of police will investigate the allegations. “The truth will come out soon,” the DCP said.