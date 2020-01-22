Bengaluru cops warn Swiggy over delivery boys

The city police commissioner on Tuesday got into a spat with online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy, warning that he would initiate action against the management if he comes across a delivery boy bleeding on the road.

On Tuesday morning, Bhaskar Rao tweeted, “Do we have the heart to get a free pizza from a kid who is risking his life just because he crossed over 30 min. Am seriously considering asking Pizza companies to make it 40 minutes as these kids risk their lives by breaking all Traffic rules.”

More than 6,000 Twitter users responded to his tweets, supporting his concern and also sharing their experiences on how the delivery boys are ill-treated by the company.

Responding to the Rao’s post, Swiggy responded that the company understands his concern. "We do not condone traffic violations of any nature. If you witness the same, please highlight it to us by contacting us at 080-46866699. Have a good day ahead," Swiggy tweeted.

Critical of their response, Rao tweeted back, "Mr Swiggy cares, you are the biggest violators and have the temerity to tell me that you adhere to rules, your boys beg cops to let them go as you penalize them. Next time a Swiggy kid bleeds on road, be sure, you management will be behind bars."

A senior traffic police officer said most of the Swiggy delivery boys violate traffic rules by plying on roads which are one-way, jumping the signal or speeding.

"They are given targets to deliver the food as early as possible and based on that they are given ratings and incentives. This puts their lives at risk. Even if we fine them based on their registration numbers, the company deducts the same from their salaries," said the officer.

A delivery boy, who refused to be named, said, "If customers do not take the ordered food, it comes on our head. We have to pay for it as the customers say they have not received the food."