Bengaluru: Former CCB inspector gets 4-year jail in illegal assets case

The City Civil and Sessions and Special judge has convicted a former City Crime Branch (CCB) police inspector in a disproportionate assets case.

The ex-cop, Shami-ur-Rahman, was raided by Lokayukta in March 2006 when he was still occupying the post and found him to have disproportionate assets worth Rs 79.79 lakh.

The convict has since retired as a deputy superintendent of police. In 2009, the Lokayukta had charged Rahman, his wife Bilkish, his father Sheikh Bale and mother Jafir Bee.

In a press note, the Lokayukta said Judge Lakshminarayana Bhat K sentenced Rahman to undergo 4 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 50 lakh failing which a simple imprisonment of 6 months will follow. His wife was sentenced to a simple imprisonment of 3 years and penalty of 50,000 for abetting the offence.

Rahman had purchased properties in the name of his wife and mother, who did not have any independent source of income. His father had retired as sub inspector of police in 1978.

The trial court abated the case against Rahman's mother and father in view of their death during the trial.