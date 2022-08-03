Bengaluru: Former CCB inspector gets 4-year jail in illegal assets case

The City Civil and Sessions and Special judge has convicted a former City Crime Branch (CCB) police inspector in a disproportionate assets case.
The ex-cop, Shami-ur-Rahman, was raided by Lokayukta in March 2006 when he was still occupying the post and found him to have disproportionate assets worth Rs 79.79 lakh.
The convict has since retired as a deputy superintendent of police. In 2009, the Lokayukta had charged Rahman, his wife Bilkish, his father Sheikh Bale and mother Jafir Bee.
In a press note, the Lokayukta said Judge Lakshminarayana Bhat K sentenced Rahman to undergo 4 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 50 lakh failing which a simple imprisonment of 6 months will follow. His wife was sentenced to a simple imprisonment of 3 years and penalty of 50,000 for abetting the offence.
Rahman had purchased properties in the name of his wife and mother, who did not have any independent source of income. His father had retired as sub inspector of police in 1978.
The trial court abated the case against Rahman's mother and father in view of their death during the trial.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?
India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG
Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?
Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later
How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia