Bengaluru man loses Rs 95k in online fraud: Report

In yet another online scam, a Bengaluru techie ended up losing Rs 90,000 after he ordered pizza online from a food delivery app, according to a report by The News Minute.

N V Sheik, who hails from Koramangala had ordered pizza at around 1.30 pm on December 1 through the food delivery app Zomato.

After waiting for an hour, when the food was not delivered, he called up the customer care service. He was notified by the fraudster, posing as a customer care service operator, that the restaurant is not taking any orders and his money would be refunded. The fraudster informed Sheik that he would receive a message on his phone after the call and upon clicking on a link in the message, his refund request would be processed.

Sheik followed the instructions. Within an hour, Rs 45,000 was deducted from one of his accounts, followed by which another Rs 50,000 was deducted.

Sheik has lodged a complaint with the Madiwala Police Station where investigations are currently underway.

Once Sheik clicked on the link, he became a victim of a phishing expedition and the fraudsters were able to access his bank account details, according to the Madiwala police.

A Zomato spokesperson said that the company doesn't have a calling service for customer care.

"We constantly remind our users via different channels of communication that we do not have a customer care number. Chat and email are our primary channels of care. While we take every effort to ensure customer safety and security, we also urge our esteemed customers to be vigilant and not share their personal or bank account details with anyone," the spokesperson said.

Police officials have requested individuals not to share their personal details and to be cautious while paying digitally.