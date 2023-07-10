Bengaluru: Pillion rider dies in crash on Outer Ring Road

A pillion rider died early Sunday morning when the two-wheeler he was on crashed into the flyover barrier on the Outer Ring Road in southern Bengaluru.

Banashankari traffic police said the 22-year-old biker, Yashwanth, was riding at dangerous speeds on the Kittur Rani Chennamma flyover of the ring road, with Ram Kumar G as the pillion rider. Yashwanth lost control of the vehicle while descending the flyover and crashed into the barrier.

Yashwanth had wounds on his arms and legs, while Kumar sustained severe head and body injuries and he died shortly after receiving treatment.

The accident took place around 12.30 am on Sunday as they were travelling from Kamakhya signal towards Kadirenahalli underpass.

Police have filed an FIR and confiscated the vehicle.