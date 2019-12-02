Bengaluru top cop assures '7-sec' reply after Hyd case

The issue of women's safety is under the spotlight after the gang-rape of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad and the chief of police in Bengaluru sought to alleviate the concerns of Bengalureans.

Bhaskar Rao, Police Commissioner, Bengaluru, while talking to ANI, said: "We have appointed a separate wing for the safety of the woman in the city. The exclusive women's wing will be completely dedicated to women's safety."

"After The Telangana incident, we have given assurance to all Bengalureans about their safety," he said. "Any call will be replied within seven seconds. I am encouraging people to verify by calling 100. Even if a prank call comes, we will not complain about it and we will come to you. Your safety is our priority."



The statement came after the veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four men - Mohammed Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chinta kunta Chennakesavulu - on Nov. 28. The four accused were arrested by Hyderabad Police on Nov. 29.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh K Chandrashekhar Rao has demanded a fast-track trial in the case.