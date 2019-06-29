Bengaluru top cop takes up pending case against Rahejas

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar on Friday lauded his men for the good upkeep of the Sanjayanagar police station but pulled them up for not taking action against businessman Raheja and his son in a cheating case.

A printer had filed a case against Raheja and his son in 2014 over the non-payment of his dues. The case is pending in court. The court had issued a warrant against the respondents but the police showed them as absconding.

During an inspection of the Sanjaynagar police station, Kumar went through the pending cases and questioned his men over their failure to take action against the Rahejas.