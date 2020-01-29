Bengaluru: YouTube-inspired chain snatchers nabbed

Two bar benders took inspiration from YouTube videos to turn chain snatchers. Police arrested them and seized 307 grams of stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh, besides three motorbikes used in the crime.

Police said the arrest of Ramamurthy alias Vinayak, 33, a resident of OMBR Layout in Chikka Banaswadi, and Karthik alias Kutti, 35, a resident of Naganathapura in Electronics City, had solved nine cases of chain-snatching registered in different police stations.

Police formed a special team to apprehend the duo as they suspected their involvement in a recent chain-snatching in NR Colony. The duo worked as bar benders at construction sites but got into bad company. Consequently, they didn’t get enough work. They took loans from moneylenders and defaulted on payment.

To dodge moneylenders, they kept changing address. Finally, they decided to take to crime to pay them off. They started watching YouTube videos and picked chain-snatching. They bought a bike online and stole two. Police suspect they snatched chains in southern, eastern and northern Bengaluru.