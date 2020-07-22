Biker held after hitting 300 kmph

A 29-year-old biker who rode his Yamaha YZF-R1 at almost 300 km per hour on Bengaluru roads was arrested by the Central Crime Branch police on Tuesday.

Muniyappa, a private firm employee, took advantage of the lockdown and hit top speed on the elevated flyover of Electronics City early Saturday, but what did him in was the video he uploaded on his Instagram and Facebook accounts, which went viral.

The cops tracked him down with the help of his IP address and the bike's registration number. The two-wheeler has been impounded.

The Electronics City traffic police have taken up a case of rash riding while another case has been registered against him under the National Disaster Management Act for violating lockdown rules.

Muniyappa is a resident of Domlur and a native of Tamil Nadu. He works with a networking company, and is staying in the city with his wife and child. A senior officer said Muniyappa had a craze for high-speed rides on his superbike but had taken a break due to the lockdown. However, the empty roads tempted him again on Saturday.