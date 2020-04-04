BMW bike stolen from residential apartment

Unknown miscreants took advantage of the lockdown and stole a BMW bike from the parking lot of a residential building in the south-eastern neighbourhood of Kadugodi.

In his complaint, Suraj Kumbhar, residing in a multi-story residential building in Samruddi Layout near Sigehalli, said he lost his BMW G310R between March 28 and April 1. The bike bears the registration number KA-05-KP-5315 and is worth Rs 3 lakh.

“I had kept the bike in the parking lot. I didn’t step out for four days due to the lockdown. On the fifth day I came down and found the bike missing,” Kumbhar, a software professional, told DH.

Though BMW G310R is a basic model without GPS navigation, residents told Kumbhar that the bike was attractive. “Someone may have observed it for several days and stole the bike taking advantage of the lockdown,” he said.

An investigating officer from the Kadugodi police station said they have taken up a theft case and have no clues. The building has no security guard since it has only three floors and has no CCTV camera.