Body of 60-year-old man found in gutted car in B'luru

Body of 60-year-old man found in gutted car in Bengaluru

The local community has reported seeing a man begging in the area who would use donations to buy alcohol and sleep in a car at night

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 30 2023, 02:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 04:31 ist
The incident occurred in Badrappa Layout and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. Credit: Special Arrangement

An unidentified 60-year-old man sleeping in a car was burnt to death early Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Badrappa Layout and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. Police in Kodigehalli are still working to identify the victim.

Also Read | Gang diverts bizman's attention with Rs 10 notes, steals bag containing a fortune in Bengaluru

The local community has reported seeing a man begging in the area who would use donations to buy alcohol and sleep in a car at night. They suspect that this man may be the victim of the car fire.

Police identified the vehicle as belonging to Zameer Ur Rehman, a resident of Hassan district. The vehicle's registration dates back to 1997, and its fitness certificate expired in July.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and continue to investigate all possible angles. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crimes

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi man beats wife to death for being 'lazy'

Delhi man beats wife to death for being 'lazy'

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

 