Body of 60-year-old man found in gutted car in Bengaluru

An unidentified 60-year-old man sleeping in a car was burnt to death early Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Badrappa Layout and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. Police in Kodigehalli are still working to identify the victim.

The local community has reported seeing a man begging in the area who would use donations to buy alcohol and sleep in a car at night. They suspect that this man may be the victim of the car fire.

Police identified the vehicle as belonging to Zameer Ur Rehman, a resident of Hassan district. The vehicle's registration dates back to 1997, and its fitness certificate expired in July.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and continue to investigate all possible angles.