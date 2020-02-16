Cameroonian who cheated many with fake kidney, jersey cow ads arrested

A Cameroonian has been arrested for running a fake business of buying and selling kidneys and jersey cows.

Tah Bverka Jaff Declan, a resident of Kannur-Bagalur Main Road, was arrested by the CCB following a tip-off. The CCB said he had put up advertisements by creating websites such as hopediaryformsltd.com, sellyourkidney.in and novelontrafinggmbh.online. He also allegedly put up advertisements on other portals.

The CCB said Declan offered a staggering Rs 4 crore to anyone willing to sell a kidney. If anyone contacted to buy or sell a kidney or a jersey cow, he would take money from them and disappear. A case was registered against him at the Bellandur police station. He was also wanted in a different case in Ramanagaram district. Police suspect that he committed similar offences in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.