CCB cops arrest man who cheated people promising govt jobs

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested a 32-year-old man who cheated people with offers of jobs in the government and assuring to get the money sanctioned for works at agencies like the PWD.

Shivakumar Basavanagowda Hosahalli, a native of Haveri district, was arrested based on a complaint by KS Layout resident Ramesh with the Ashok Nagar police on July 1.

In his complaint, Ramesh stated that Hosahalli had taken Rs 3 lakh from his relative Janashekar in November 2018 with the promise of securing a second division clerk's (SDC) job in a government department.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the accused has cheated many people. Anyone who has fallen prey to the accused has been asked to contact the CCB office or the Ashok Nagar police station.

An investigating officer said Hosahalli came to Bengaluru nine years ago to work as a painter. Over a period, he networked with people managing live bands and ran a band himself. When he ran the Narthaki Bar and Restaurant on Residency Road, he met Jnanashekar.

Hosahalli visited the Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha on the pretext of meeting ministers. He introduced himself to many saying he was close to ministers and MLAs from Haveri and took money from them with the promise of government jobs. He cheated a few people by promising to get the money for the works done for PWD after availing tenders, the officer said.

Despite studying only up to class 10, Hosahalli managed to cheat many people, graduates among them, to the tune of Rs 50 lakh, the officer added.