CCB open fire on 2 rowdy sheeters in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) opened fire on two rowdy sheeters in the early hours on Monday as they attacked a policeman and tried to escape when a team of officials went to catch the duo who are involved in a few murder and attempt to murder cases.

The rowdies are identified as Satish alias Shedka, 29, a rowdy sheeter of Koramangala police station limits in Bengaluru and Handi Mahesh, 27, a rowdy sheeter of Sidlaghatta police station limits.

The duo was spotted driving in a car near BTM lake in Ranka colony road. Based on information received from sources about the duo, the police went to catch them. Both tried to escape and assaulted policeman Hanumeshi with a knife. The police inspectors Puneet Kumar and Keshava Murthy opened fire on both rowdies after warning them to surrender. The duo was injured below the knee and they have been taken to Victoria hospital for treatment. A Maruthi Swift car used by the duo has been seized.

Joint commissioner of police, Crime, Sandeep Patil said, Satish is a rowdy sheeter at Koramangala and Sidlaghtta police station limits and is involved in the attempt to murder case of Mill Manja in Korammangal in 2011, hurt case on Mill Manja in Koramangala in 2012, murder case of Kaval Viji alias Vijaykumar in 2014 in Hosur of Tamil Nadu, murder case of Venkataramana city councillor of Sidlaghatta on 2016 and murder case of Tarkaari Mahesh in Bagalur in Tamil Nadu.

Handi Mahesh, a rowdy sheeter of Sidlaghatta police station, is involved in the murder case of Venkataramana in Sidlaghatta in 2016 and the murder of Tarakari Mahesh in 2019. Warrants against both were issued in Sidlaghatta murder case and they were absconding in Tarakaari Mahesh case.

