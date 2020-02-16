College lecturer ends life by jumping into well

A college lecturer allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well at his house in southern Bengaluru’s Banashankari on Saturday, police said.

Shivaprasad (38) walked to the well that is shared by four houses, opened its iron grill lid and jumped into it around 7.30 am. The well is about 40 feet deep.

Neighbours heard the noise and dashed to the well only to find Shivaprasad drowning. Shivaprasad’s wife Arpitha started crying for help. A neighbour called the emergency services department as well as the police. But by the time rescue workers arrived at the house and pulled him out, he was dead.

Shivaprasad hailed from Nagamangala, Mandya district, and taught political science at a private college in Basavanagudi. The couple had recently rented the house. Arpitha told the police that they didn’t have any family problems, but she mentioned he had some financial issues. The couple didn’t have children. Police said they hadn’t found a death note, but were treating it as an unnatural death.