Conmen swindle many promising foreign jobs

A job consultancy firm allegedly took lakhs of rupees from medical practitioners, promising them jobs in Ukraine.

The Halasuru police have taken up a cheating case against Pranay Kiran Sha, owner of Global Root Traders in Thamarai Kannan Road near Murphy Town, following a complaint from a Mysuru-based medical practitioner, Avinash B.

Avinash stated in his complaint that Sha had approached him with the promise of getting a job in Ukraine as a nurse. In September, the recruiter asked him to deposit Rs 1 lakh in his account and, a week later, wanted his passport and other documents to arrange the visa.

On Wednesday, Avinash found the office locked and Sha missing. He could not reach Sha’s mobile. Avinash also said Sha had taken Rs 1 lakh from Venkatachala, Devaiah and Karyappa.

Pilot training scam

A 57-year-old businessman was allegedly cheated by Suguna Aviation Academy, which took Rs 7 lakh from him promising to give him pilot training.

In his complaint, businessman A B Mahadevaswamy said Naveen R, owner of Suguna Aviation Academy, advertised, saying he would impart training to be a pilot.

Mahadevaswamy enrolled his son Jayath M in the pilot training by paying Rs 3.5 lakh on January 15, 2014, and paid a further Rs 3.5 lakh on various occasions.

Despite paying the money for over five years, the accused did not impart the training and the company’s office was found locked on Wednesday. The accused was not reachable.

Medical seat fraud

In yet another case, the Pulikeshinagar police have taken up a cheating case against Rahil Ahmed for duping a 72-year-old businessman of Rs 70 lakh after promising to get a medical seat for his granddaughter in a reputed college.

The victim, Mushtaq Ahmed, said Rahil had claimed that he was close to the management of the reputed college and would get the seat for Rs 1 crore.

Mushtaq paid him Rs 70 lakh in 2013 and his six-year wait went in vain. He could not reach Rahil and learnt that he had vacated his house in BTM Layout. Realising that he had been cheated, Ahmed filed a police complaint.