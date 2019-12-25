Cops open fire, nab supari killer

The city police opened fire at a 28-year-old cab driver who was involved in a murder case and on the run ever since the murder on December 10.

N Shashikumar DCP (north) said the accused Shivakumar Babu along with his associates Narasimha and Prabhakar hacked their rival Raghu (28) to death on Laggere Main Road and fled the scene. The officer said they formed a special team comprising officials from Nandini Layout police and Mahalakshmi Layout police.

"With the help of CCTV footage, we arrested his associate Narasimha. During interrogation, he revealed the role of Babu and Prabhakarana who were behind the murder. He was later remanded to judicial custody and team started searching for the duo," he said.

During the search operation, Mahalakshmi Layout PSI Venkatarama got a tip-off that the accused Babu was near HMT bus station.

The PSI along with head constable Anantharaju rushed to the spot to arrest the accused but Babu attacked the constable with a knife. The PSI fired in the air but when the accused rushed to attack the PSI fired at his leg. When the accused again tried to attack again, he was shot at again and injured in another leg.

Later, both the accused and constable were rushed to MS Ramaiah hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased Raghu had quarrelled with family members of Prabhakaran over a trivial issue. Following this, Prabharakar hired Narasimha and Babu from Chennai and gave them a supari of Rs 50,000 to kill Raghu.