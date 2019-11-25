Cops shoot duo who stabbed youth during cricket match

Police shot at and arrested two friends who were on the run after fatally attacking a 22-year-old student over a petty fight during a cricket match last week.

Chandan alias ABCD Chandu, 26, of Laggere, and Rohith, 24, of Chikkabidarakallu, had allegedly killed BBM student Uma Mahesh following an argument during a cricket match at Ganesh Block in Nandini Layout, North Bengaluru, on November 20. The argument erupted after Mahesh was run out, and he slapped Chandan. Chandan vowed revenge and brought his friend Rohith and others to attack Mahesh.

N Shashikumar, DCP (North), said the fight turned ugly when Rohith stabbed Mahesh. Chandan and Rohith then fled the spot. Police arrived soon after and questioned Chandan’s other friends. They told him what had happened. Mahesh died at a hospital the next day.

The Nandini Layout police formed a special team to track down the duo. On Sunday morning, they received information that the duo was seen GKW Layout near Rajagopalanagar. Police inspector B N Lohith and his men went after them.

The duo attacked sub-inspector Nithyananda and constable Basavanna.