Corporator's husband held for spreading COVID-19 rumour

Umesh R Yadav, DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2020, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 01:54 ist
Amarnath

The husband of a BBMP corporator was arrested on Monday for circulating a message with the picture of a man and falsely claiming that he was suffering from COVID-19. 

Amarnath, the husband of Choudeshwari Ward Corporator R Padmavathi, allegedly sent the picture of a Yelahanka resident on WhatsApp, captioning it that he was infected with the novel coronavirus. The message went viral and panicked the man's neighbours so much that some of them vacated their homes. 

Things fell apart when a neighbour enquired the man about his health and told him about the WhatsApp message. The man replied that it was news to him and filed a police complaint. 

Yelahanka arrested Amarnath who is also a former corporator. 

