Cyclist, another man killed in road accidents

Cyclist, another man killed in road accidents

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Mar 21 2020, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 03:07 ist

A cyclist and another person died in separate road accidents on Thursday, police said.  

Jakkur resident Bikram Riki was cycling when a speeding ambulance moving towards Devanahalli hit his bicycle near a Coffee Day outlet on Ballari Road in Yelahanka around 5 pm. Riki suffered grievous injuries. The ambulance driver rushed him to a nearby private hospital and absconded. Riki succumbed to injuries at a private hospital around 10 pm. 

Yelahanka traffic police said Riki hailed from Assam and worked as a security guard. The ambulance driver has been booked, and the vehicle was seized. 

A police officer there was no one else in the ambulance when the accident occurred. "We have identified the driver and are searching for him. We will question him about what caused the incident when we arrest him," the officer added. 

A 35-year-old private firm employee was killed in a self-accident near PES University in Banashankari around 10.30 pm. 

Banashankari traffic police said Manjunath, a native of Ramanagara, lost control of his motorcycle, which then crashed into a roadside tree. He suffered grievous injuries and was declared brought dead at a hospital. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
cyclists
dead
Road accident
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

 