Cyclist, another man killed in road accidents

A cyclist and another person died in separate road accidents on Thursday, police said.

Jakkur resident Bikram Riki was cycling when a speeding ambulance moving towards Devanahalli hit his bicycle near a Coffee Day outlet on Ballari Road in Yelahanka around 5 pm. Riki suffered grievous injuries. The ambulance driver rushed him to a nearby private hospital and absconded. Riki succumbed to injuries at a private hospital around 10 pm.

Yelahanka traffic police said Riki hailed from Assam and worked as a security guard. The ambulance driver has been booked, and the vehicle was seized.

A police officer there was no one else in the ambulance when the accident occurred. "We have identified the driver and are searching for him. We will question him about what caused the incident when we arrest him," the officer added.

A 35-year-old private firm employee was killed in a self-accident near PES University in Banashankari around 10.30 pm.

Banashankari traffic police said Manjunath, a native of Ramanagara, lost control of his motorcycle, which then crashed into a roadside tree. He suffered grievous injuries and was declared brought dead at a hospital.