Dance master sedates student with drug-laced drink, rapes her

A choreographer was arrested for allegedly raping his 20-year-old student after he drugged her by lacing her drink with sedatives at his dance class in Nagarabhavi.

The accused, Pavan (28), has choreographed for many Sandalwood movies and dance reality shows in Kannada.

According to a complaint filed with the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police, Pavan on January 12 at 11 am called the victim, a student in his dance school for the past three years, informing her about a role in a Kannada movie of a major star, and that he had recommended her for the role.

He called her again saying that she needs to give the audition for the role, and he would pick her up from her house. At noon, he picked her from her house in Kengeri Satellite Town, and both reached the dance class in Nagarabhavi.

Pavan talked to someone over the phone and told the girl that the director of the movie was on the call and that she has been selected for the role. He told her that photoshoot would take place in a while.

Pavan then showed her a few obscene videos in which he had abused some girls. The victim got scared and called her male friend to come to the class to accompany her. However, Pavan reportedly took her phone and told her friend to come after 30 minutes as she has to finish the photoshoot.

He then gave her a cold drink laced with some sedative. When she passed out, he sexually assaulted her.

Around 2.30 pm her friend came to the school looking for her and found her asleep. When he woke her up, she felt that she was undressed and then the clothes were put on her back.

Pavan and her friend dropped her home. The victim’s mother noticed something was wrong with her daughter and asked her about it. The girl explained her experience at the dance class.

They rushed to the police and filed a complaint. The victim’s medical report has confirmed rape. Pavan was arrested on Monday night and has been remanded in judicial custody.