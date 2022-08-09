Dentist, nine-year-old daughter found hanging at home

A 36-year-old dentist and her nine-year-old daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their Banashankari residence on Saturday morning.

Police filed a case of unnatural death on Monday following a complaint from the dentist Shyma Narayan’s brother.

The incident comes four days after a 32-year-old dentist tossed her four-year-old daughter with a developmental disorder from the fourth floor of their apartment in Sampangiramanagar.

Dr Shyma has been living with her dentist husband Dr Narayana Swamy on the third floor of an apartment in Banashankari 2nd Stage for a few years. The couple owned a dental hospital named Narayana Dantalaya on Mount Joy Road in Hanumanthnagar.

Police said Shyma did not turn up at the clinic at 10.30 am as she was scheduled to meet her patients.

Swamy called her since her patients had been waiting. Since his repeated calls went unanswered, he sent one of his employees to his house to check on Shyma. The staffer informed Swamy that there was no response when he rang the doorbell.

The hospital staff and security guards broke open the house in the presence of a few apartment residents, where they found Shyma and her daughter Aradhana, a class 4 student at a private school in South Bengaluru, hanging from the ceiling.

Swamy informed the police after getting home and broke the news to Shyma’s 80-year-old father. Her family members have urged a thorough investigation into the incident.

Aradhana was found hanging from a ceiling fan on a dupatta.

Shyma was hanging from a ceiling hook on a sari, a senior police officer said.

“We suspect that Shyma killed her daughter and then killed herself. Before hanging, Aradhana was fed cough syrup and she was intoxicated,” the officer added.

Brother’s complaint

Police asked Shyma’s brother Sharath, who lives in Australia, to come to the city and file the complaint. Sharath filed the complaint on Monday. The post-mortem was conducted at KIMS Hospital, and the bodies were handed over to the family on Monday.

‘She was not mentally weak’

In his complaint, Sharath mentioned that Shyma was not mentally weak to have killed herself and sought a thorough investigation into the case.

P Krishnakant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), did not rule out the possibility of personal issues between the husband and wife.

“We have not found a death note. Based on the post-mortem report and findings of further investigation, we will take necessary action,” he said.

Shyma, a native of Virajpet in Kodagu district, and Swamy, a native of Mulbagal in Kolar district, fell in love when they were dental students.

When the couple broke the news of their relationship to their families, Shyma’s family was opposed to the marriage since they belonged to different castes. Aradhana was their only child.

Shyma’s mother had allegedly taken her own life almost a decade ago after Shyma’s wedding. Police said they are not aware of the reasons behind her suicide.