Deported Bangladeshi man held at Bengaluru airport

Immigration officials at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday apprehended a 41-year-old Bangladesh national who was deported from Hong Kong Airport for having an Indian passport.

The accused, Lakhin Chandra Kittania, a Bangladeshi national, said that he had crossed the porous borders at Haridaspura in West Bengal in January this year and had settled in Siliguri for some time.

Later, with the help of a local tout identified as Liton Das, the accused managed to get a valid Indian passport by submitting forged documents under the fake name Laxman Mondal. Das had charged Kittania Rs 1 lakh for the passport, the police said.

Using the passport, Kittania boarded a flight to Bagdogra via Bengaluru to Hong Kong on a visiting visa. The accused planned to fly to Malaysia and settle there illegally, the police said.

However, the accused was nabbed by Hong Kong immigration officials during questioning and deported back to Bengaluru.

Based on a complaint by the airport’s immigration officials, Kittania was charged under various sections of the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act. Efforts are on to track down Liton Das also, investigating officials said.